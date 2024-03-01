Tax reprieve for Pinoy films in Metro

To promote the Filipino film industry, the Metro Manila Council passed a resolution suspending the collection of amusement taxes for the screenings of local films in Metro Manila for the next three years.

It said the imposition of amusement tax in Filipino films “adds a financial burden to local film producers, potentially affecting the sustainability of the Filipino film industry.”

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority acting chairman and Metro Manila Film Festival Overall Concurrent chairman Atty. Don Artes said that the resolution will be adapted by each local government unit in Metro Manila to likewise help the movie industry.

“In support of the resolution, they will amend their respective local revenue codes to waive the amusement tax for Filipino movies exhibited in Metro Manila from 8 January to 24 December of every year for the next three years,” he said.

Film Development Council of the Philippines through director Jose Javier Reyes, said during the Metro Manila Council meeting held Wednesday, the Film Development Council of the Philippines through film director Jose Javier Reyes, said that the state of the Philippine film industry is dismal and has declined significantly.

Reyes noted the pandemic, streaming platforms, content piracy, and heavy taxation on the film industry were challenges that the industry has been facing in recent years.

“A producer needs to pay three types of taxes for each film including 10 percent amusement taxes together with other taxes such as Value Added Tax and Income Tax, making us the most heavily-taxed movie industry in the world,” he explained, emphasizing that the three-year moratorium of amusement tax will mean survival for the industry.