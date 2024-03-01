Sandigan acquits ex-Munti mayor

The Sandiganbayan on Friday acquitted former Muntinlupa Mayor Aldrin San Pedro of graft charges arising from the alleged irregularities in the procurement of firetrucks from 2008 to 2009 worth P97.52 million.

In a 35-page decision, the anti-graft court’s Second Division said the prosecution fell short in proving that San Pedro acted with the intention to commit corruption with Palmer-Asia Inc. general manager Angel Palmiery.

“It is settled that a conviction premised on a finding conspiracy must be founded on facts, not on mere inferences or presumptions,” the court said. “Bare allegations and testimony without competent proof should not be considered.”

San Pedro was charged with violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) along with Palmiery for the allegedly anomalous purchases of three fire trucks and an aerial ladder.

The erstwhile mayor, the Ombudsman contended, colluded with Palmiery by allowing Palmer Asia to retain ownership of the vehicles even after full payments had already been made.

However, the Sandiganbayan countered that the prosecution’s allegation tends to confuse, if not outright mislead, since the trucks were, in fact, delivered to LGU prior to full payment.