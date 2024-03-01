Rat sighting at NAIA raises concerns among travelers

Another concerned traveler posted on social media a video showing a big at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Friday morning.

The said video showed an enormous rat in the ceiling of Gate 102. The traveler said that he saw the rat scuttling around NAIA Terminal 3 at 1:00 a.m. while he was waiting for his international flight.

A post by a social media user that went viral on X shared a short clip of the huge rat he spotted at Gate 102, international departure area of NAIA Terminal 3 on 1 March 2024.

“Hello NAIA, una surot, ngayon naman may daga sa international departure? Yung totoo?!?!" He wrote.

Last Thursday, after receiving a backlash on Facebook for allegedly causing two passengers to get bed bug bites, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) removed the infected rattan chair from the domestic lobby of NAIA Terminal 2.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines issued a directive to conduct comprehensive facility inspections and enhance sanitation measures regarding after two domestic passengers reported that they were bitten by bed bugs.

NAIA Terminal 2 began it operations in 1999, while NAIA Terminal 3 became operational on 22 July 2008.

Meanwhile, Senator Grace Poe said, “There is an increasing infestation problem. That’s an issue in other countries as well. In France, train stations and some hotel rooms are affected.”

“Cleaning and disinfecting should be standard operating procedures, not just during virus outbreaks or infestations,” Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services, added.