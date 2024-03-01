PAPA Gadon launches Batang Busog Malusog in Payatas

Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation (PAPA) Secretary Larry Gadon early morning Friday, launched the Batang Busog Malusog (BBM) Nutrition Program, in a kick off event at the Raymundo Punongbayan Elementary School in Payatas, Quezon City .

More than 1,200 kinder and elementary students were provided with nutritious food items like oatmeal milk and the former Ferdinand Marcos Sr. inspired Nutribuns.

The BBM Nutrition Program is initially supported by SM Foundation providing oatmeal and milk, and the OPAPA providing the nutribuns.

Gadon hopes this endeavor will inspire and motivate other private companies to adopt the program as part of their corporate social responsibility.

"Ang batang busog at malusog ay handa sa mahusay na pag aaral, ang edukasyon ay susi sa pag angat sa kalagayan ng buhay," Gadon said.

"Si Presidente Bong Bong Marcos ay mahal ang mga kabataan at ang mataas na antas at kalidad ng edukasyon ay una sa adbokasiya ng kanyang administrasyon," the PAPA Secretary added.

The office of PAPA and SM Foundation sealed the collaboration with contract signing last 18 February, with Gadon representing the BBM Program and Senior Vice President Head of Marketing Joaquin San Agustin and Assistant Vice President for Outreach Program Cristina Angeles.

BBM Nutritional Program is an initiative of the office of Gadon to encourage business and private sectors to be more involved in helping the government to alleviate hunger especially among children.