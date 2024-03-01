OTS conducts workshop for port facility security officers in Palawan

In order to enhance the security protocols of port facilities nationwide, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), in collaboration with the Department for Transport of the United Kingdom, organized a Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) workshop and Joint Port Survey in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, from 21 to 23 February 2024. The event drew in 28 participants from various port facilities.

According to OTS, the PFSO workshop aims to educate participants on the main responsibilities of PFSOs and facilitate idea sharing among participants to improve security procedures and collaboratively protect specific port facilities.

OTS Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Secretary Jose Briones Jr., stressed in his opening remarks that this workshop will be an essential forum for maritime stakeholders to network, exchange expertise, and remain up-to-date on the most recent advancements in maritime security.

“The challenges we face in ensuring the security of our transportation facilities are ever-evolving. It is therefore timely that we equip ourselves with the latest tools, techniques, and best practices,” Briones Jr. said.

Participating in the workshop were PNP Maritime Group - Palawan; Dinapigue Mining Corp. - Isabela; PKS Shipping Co. Inc. - Cebu; various port operators under the jurisdiction of Philippine Ports Authority, such as El Nido, Culion, Puerto Princesa, Cuyo, and Brookes' Point, Palawan; Philippine Coast Guard - Palawan; GN Power - Bataan; KM88 Private Port Facility - lbay; Bangsamoro Port Management Authority - Cotabato City; Harbour Centre Port Terminal Subic Inc. - Subic, Zambales; Aboitiz Power – Cebu; Shell Pilipinas Corporation - Shell Palawan Terminal; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; Carmen Copper Corp. - Cebu; Wong Chu King Properties – Batangas; Citinickel Mines and Development Corp. – Palawan; AMC Private Port - Pasacao, Cam Sur; Verumm Terra Geoscience Inc. Port - Eastern Samar; PKS Shipping Co. Inc. - Cebu & Palawan; Kho Container Port Terminal Services Inc. Port Facility, Mintac, Cataingan-Masbate; Kho Container Port Terminal Services Inc. Port Facility Mobo Port, Masbate; and Patricia Louise Mining and Development Corporation, Palawan.

Also attending the workshop were Transportation Security Accreditation and Training Management Service Director Rodelio Jocson, Transportation Security Oversight and Compliance Service Director Reginald Rapanan, Maritime Transportation Security Division Officer-in-Charge Enrico Bungalon, and International Affairs Division Chief Epifanio Bragais Jr.