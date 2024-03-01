New Tramo Ramp of NAIA Expressway now open to motorists

The Department of Public Works and Highways officially opened on Friday an additional on-ramp of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAx) along Tramo Boulevard in Pasay to cater to more motorists coming from EDSA going to the country's international gateway.

According to DPWH, the Tramo Ramp is designed to connect EDSA-Tramo Boulevard to NAIAx.

The new on-ramp structure is an elevated 800-meter, two-lane entry point to NAIAx built to enhance the accessibility of NAIA Terminals 1 and 2 for vehicles coming from EDSA southbound.

According to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the completion of the additional ramp will contribute to the demand for more efficient travel at the NAIA-Skyway Loop through the NAIAx as it only took two to three years for the vehicular volume to surpass the capacity of the expressway compared to the initial expectation of 15 years.

Before the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Bonoan, and SMC President Ramon Ang inspected parts of the NAIAx Tramo Ramp while also discussing the ongoing projects and plans for the whole 12.65-kilometer stretch of NAIAx as well as other road connectivity projects in Northern Luzon.

Ang said they also intend to conduct another NAIAx off-ramp to improve mobility at NAIA Terminal 3 as well as possible provision of three more expressway lanes going to and from the same terminal, and the lane expansion of NAIAx from the current five lanes to six lanes.

Bonoan also expressed appreciation to Ang for being "passionate" in improving the traffic condition in Metro Manila.