MMDA releases DPWH weekend road reblocking list

The Department of Public Works and Highways will undertake reblocking and repairs on the select roads starting 11 pm, 2 March 2024 until 5 am on 4 March 2024:

1. EDSA SB infront of Victory Liner (2nd lane), Pasay City

2. EDSA NB before MRT Station (3rd lane), Pasay City

3. Pedro Gil St. cor. Taft Ave. (2nd lane), Manila City

4. EDSA SB J.P. Rizal Ave. to Orense (3rd lane from sidewalk), Makati City

5. EDSA NB between Ge. Tirona St. to Gen. Evangelista St., Caloocan City

6. Along EDSA SB across 7-eleven Store near AICS (1st lane), MCU Caloocan City

7. Along EDSA SB infront of Shell (1st lane), MCU Caloocan City

8. Along EDSA SB infront of Max (1st lane), MCU Caloocan City

9. Along EDSA SB infront of Mcdonald’s (1st lane), MCU Caloocan City

10. Along EDSA SB infront of Solmac Mktg, across Toyota Balintawak (1st lane), MCU Caloocan City

11. 15th Ave. across of Bubbleboy Laundry Shop near Yumchaa Milktea, Quezon City

12. 15th Ave. infront of #111 House Number (1st lane), Quezon City

13. 15th Ave. beside of CFNL Restaurant (1st lane), Quezon City

14. 15th Ave. across Topcorn Convenience Store (1st lane), Quezon City

15. 15th Ave. infront of #147 House Number near Acquamax Water Refilling Station (1st lane), Quezon City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 am on Monday, 4 March 2024.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.