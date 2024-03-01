NEWS

Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Surigao del Sur

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Friday that a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Surigao del Sur past one in the morning.

Phivolcs said that the quake occurred at 1:18 a.m. with a depth of 10 kilometers and a location of 08.74°N, 127.12°E - 090 km S 85° E of Marihatag.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

No damage or aftershocks have been recorded.

On Thursday, a magnitude 5.3 quake also hit the municipality of Cagwait.

