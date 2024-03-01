LTO opens new extension office in San Mateo, Rizal

The Land Transportation Office on Friday, formally opened an extension office that replaced the old LTO San Mateo Office which was damaged by the flooding brought by typhoon Ulysses in 2020.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the opening of the LTO San Mateo Extension Office is part of the continuous commitment of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., and Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista under the Bagong Pilipinas, to bring the government services closer to the people.

“We continuously strive to make all the LTO transactions fast and convenient to our clients. This is the reason why we pursued the construction of this extension office for the benefit of the people of San Mateo, Rizal,” Mendoza said during the inauguration ceremony.

“I congratulate the men and women of the LTO-Calabarzon, headed by their hardworking Regional Director Cupido Gerry Asuncion, for the completion of this project. Malaking ginhawa ito para sa ating mga kababayan dito sa San Mateo Rizal dahil hindi na nila kailangang lumayo pa para sa lahat ng LTO transactions,” he added.

According to RD Asuncion, the LTO San Mateo Extension Office was established by Office Order No. 2019- 287 and was originally located at Kambal Road, Brgy. Gitnang Bayan, San Mateo, Rizal.

But a portion of the building, as well as the hardware and equipment, were damaged during the Typhoon Ulysses on 12 November 2020.

Asuncion said an agreement was then made for the relocation of the LTO San Mateo Extension Office in a more accessible and safe area.

“With the help of Mr. Jay Ferdinand S. Bautista, the relocation site offer includes the provision of lot, building, equipment, and other resources needed in the office's operation at no cost to the government through a "Usufruct Agreement' with an effectivity period of twenty-five (25) years,” Asuncion said.

The LTO San Mateo Extension Office now sits in an 8,000 square meter lot at 122 General Luna Ave., Barangay Ampid 1, San Mateo, Rizal.