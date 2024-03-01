LTO cracks down on unregistered vehicles: over 7,000 apprehended in February

The Land Transportation Office on Friday reminded motorists anew to have their motor vehicles registered amid the continuous aggressive implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy which resulted in the apprehension of a total of 7,252 motor vehicles across the country for the month of February.

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the crackdown will continue in the coming days as he emphasized that renewal of vehicle registration is one of the ways to determine the roadworthiness of the vehicles that would ensure safety of all road users as instructed by Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

“Patuloy ang ating agresibong operayon kaya muli ay nanawagan tayo sa mga delinquent motor vehicles na huwag ng hintayin na mahuli pa kayo dahil mas malaki ang babayaran ninyo at baka-maimpound pa ang mga sasakyan ninyo,” Mendoza said.

In fact, Mendoza said a total of 1,653 motor vehicles were impounded across the country last month alone.

The aggressive crackdown on delinquent motor vehicles comes with an intensified campaign against colorum vehicles.

Citing reports from the LTO Regional Offices, Mendoza said a total of 243 motor vehicles were apprehended as they were caught engaging in picking up passengers without the necessary permits from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Of the figure, a total of 123 of them were impounded.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to both the delinquent motor vehicle owners that we will continue with this operation because this involves road safety and your obligation that comes with motor vehicle ownership,” Mendoza said.

“The same warning goes to operators and drivers of colorum vehicles. Marami na taying nakasuhan dito at hindi kami titigil until such time that you are held accountable for your illegal activities,” he added.