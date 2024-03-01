Habal rider yields P340K worth of Shabu

A 54-year-old, habal-habal rider, yielded 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000 in a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Batasan Police Station (PS 6) under P/Lt.Col.Jerry Castillo early morning Friday.

Castillo identified the suspect as Edwin Espiritu, a resident of Brgy. Matandang Balara, Quezon City.

PS 6 received information regarding the rampant drug proliferation of the suspect at No. 788 Tandang Sora Extension, Brgy. Matandang Balara, Quezon City, hence a buy-bust operation in coordination with PDEA RO-NCR was carried out at 2:30 AM of 1 March 2024.

An undercover operative acted as poseur buyer and bought P500 worth of shabu from the suspect and at the given pre-arranged signal he was arrested.

Seized from the suspect’s possession were 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, a black coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

QCPD Director, PBGEN Redrico Maranan commended the PS 6 operatives for their relentless operations against illegal drugs, adding “Hindi po kami titigil sa aming laban kontra iligal na droga at lalo pa naming paiigtingin upang tuluyan ng matuldukan ang salot na dulot nito sa ating mga kababayan.”