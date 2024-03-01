Go says he’s ready to work with local execs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go commended the more than 1,000 mayors who were present during the fellowship dinner and general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

“You are superstars in your own rights. You were chosen and loved by the people and so I have so much respect for you,” Go said in Filipino.

“And I worked for so long for Mayor (former President Rodrigo) Duterte, and so I understand the job of a mayor, of a local official,” he added.

Led by LMP National President and La Paz, Abra Mayor Joseph Sto. Niño “JB” Bernos, the LMP event served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among the country’s municipal leaders, aiming to foster unity and effective governance at the local level.

During his address, Go highlighted the unified objective that transcends the diverse roles played by local executives: The unwavering commitment to serve the Filipino people and ensure the provision of good governance.

The senator said his office would always be open for the mayors if they need his assistance to enhance public service delivery and ensure that every community benefits from sustainable growth, leaving no Filipino behind.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure and accessibility especially in the grassroots.

He underscored the significance of the three health programs he prioritizes: The continuing operations of the Malasakit Centers, the construction of Super Health Centers, and the establishment of more Regional Specialty Centers.

The senator highlighted the Malasakit Centers program, a flagship program designed to streamline access to medical assistance from various government agencies in one location, making it easier for Filipinos to avail themselves of healthcare services.

This initiative by Go in 2018 has been pivotal in reducing the bureaucratic hurdles that often impede access to essential healthcare services.