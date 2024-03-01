Food delivery rider killed by speeding fire truck in Manila

A female motorcycle delivery service rider of Food Panda was killed by a speeding fire truck in Sta. Ana, Manila.

The truck overtook a stopped jeepney and side swiped the victim on Thursday evening.

The victim, who was dragged by a few meters, died instantly due to severe damage in the head and body. She was identified by the police as Kathlyn Dela Cruz, 34, Food Panda rider, and a resident of 1354 J. Burgos Street in Paco, Manila.

The suspect is presently detained at the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit - Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section (MDTEU-VTIS). He was identified as FO2 Joey Ramento, 36, and personnel of Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP); and the fire truck has a plate number SAA 8198.

According to MDTEU-VTIS investigation, the incident occurred at 6:10 p.m. at westbound of Pedro Gil Extension near the corner of P. Carreon Street in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Based on the CCTV's footage, victim Dela Cruz was driving her motorcycle at Pedro Gil Extenstion in Sta. Ana. Before reaching the corner of P. Carreon Street, a passenger jeepney driven by Alfredo Ballaguer made a sudden stop. This prompted the victim to make a left turn that caused the passing fire truck to hit the motorcycle, leaving the driver lost its balance and fell into the moving jeepney. The victim then fell on the road and was dragged by the rear wheel of a passing firetruck which caused her death.