DepEd probes alleged selling of booklets for Catch-Up Fridays

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Friday it is now investigating the alleged selling of booklets or workbooks for Catch-up Fridays.

"DepEd has already commenced an investigation on the matter," it said in a statement.

"Any individual found guilty of such scheme shall face appropriate administrative sanctions," the agency added.

The DepEd has received several complaints that some school personnel are selling and requiring students to buy booklets or workbooks for Catch-Up Fridays and other school activities.

"The Department reiterates that such acts are strictly prohibited. Catch-Up Fridays and other school activities must not involve out-of-pocket costs. Parents and learners are reminded not to accommodate and patronize such unauthorized transactions," it added.

The agency urged the public to report similar incidents directly to the Office of the Secretary at osec@deped.gov.ph.

Starting 12 January this year, the DepEd has implemented Catch-up Fridays to improve learners' reading skills and enhance their academic performance.