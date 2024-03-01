Comelec processes over 780K new voters

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has processed over 780,000 registrations of new voters for the 2025 national and local elections (NLE).

According to Comelec, its 28 February nationwide registrations had 784,831 new Filipino voters signing up, with Calabarzon and Metro Manila recording the highest number of new registrants at 140,676 and 117,123, respectively.

Of the number, 84,896 are from Central Luzon; 61,535 Central Visayas; 46,035 from Davao Region; 37,621 from Northern Mindanao; 35,330 from Western Visayas; 34,964 from Soccsksargen; and 32,663 from Ilocos Region.

Moreover, the Bangsamoro Region tallied 31,343 new voters; 30,265 from Bicol Region; 28,015 from Eastern Visayas; 27,775 from Caraga; 25,236 from Zamboanga Peninsula; 18,422 from Mimaropa; 90,53 from Cordillera Administrative Region; and 3,185 from Cagayan Valley.

The poll body also logged 694 news registrants in its main office.

Comelec earlier said it is in favor of holding the plebiscite to ratify the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution simultaneously with the midterm elections in 2025.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said they are amendable to the proposal, especially if the purpose is to save money.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said that a Charter Change plebiscite fore the 2025 polls would be costly.

"If we separate the election and the plebiscite, it is like holding two elections, which is very costly," Marcos Jr. said.

"It really comes down to a practical thing... because a plebiscite is also an election," he added.

Meanwhile, Garcia said it will cost the poll body P13 million when the plebiscite and the midterm elections are held separately.

Filipinos have until 30 September to register as voters for the NLE.