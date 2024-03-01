CEB named Best Airline at Routes Asia Awards

On Thursday, 28 February 2024, Cebu Pacific announced that it was privileged to be named the Best Airline at the Routes Asia Awards 2024. This was in recognition of the airline’s “exceptional” contributions to destination and airport marketing throughout the Asia Pacific region.

As a result of CEB's collaborative efforts with airports and partners in regional, national, and international destinations, air travel has become more accessible to the general population.

Notably, these alliances have made it possible for CEB to launch fifteen domestic and international destinations in April 2023, making it the largest domestic network in the Philippines even as it succeeded to seamlessly relaunch its Clark hub.

Optimizing flight plans

The award also recognized CEB's efforts in optimizing flight plans and using electric vehicles for ground operations as ways to integrate a variety of sustainable practices into its operations.

CEB officials say the airline is aiming to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and will incorporate SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel or biofuel used to power aircraft with similar properties as conventional jet fuel but with a smaller carbon footprint) into its commercial network by 2030. NEO engines are designed to make an aircraft at least 15 percent more fuel efficient than comparable models.

Unwavering commitment

Said Alexander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, “We are honored to receive this award. This reflects Cebu Pacific’s unwavering commitment to providing our passengers with exceptional service, expanding our network connectivity, and making air travel more accessible and affordable.”

The Routes Asia Awards are the only route development event dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region. This latest recognition reaffirms CEB’s position as the leader in the Philippine aviation industry, with particular emphasis in connecting communities and a particular concern for driving growth in the economy.