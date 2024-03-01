‘Boying’ lauds Quevedo’s appointment at PCGG

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla yesterday welcomed the appointment of Atty. Rogelio Quevedo as a commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

“We are delighted to have Commissioner Rogelio Quevedo assume the position at the PCGG,” Remulla said. “His extensive background in law, coupled with years of dedicated public service, showcase his commitment to upholding justice that aligns seamlessly with the values we hold dear at the DoJ.”

Quevedo, the former Government Corporate Counsel, will advance the DoJ’s mission to combat corruption and pursue cases related to ill-gotten wealth, Remulla said.

“His background at the OGCC serves as a strong foundation to his subsequent appointment as commissioner of the PCGG,” Remulla stressed.

“I congratulate Commissioner Quevedo, the DoJ looks forward to working collaboratively with you to achieve shared goals in the pursuit of justice and public welfare,” he added.