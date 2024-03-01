Bong Go helps displaced workers in Kibawe, Bukidnon, pushes for strengthened livelihood opportunities for the poor

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in coordination with Mayor Reynaldo “Jimboy” Rabanes, gave assistance to displaced workers in Kibawe, Bukidnon, on Wednesday, 28 February.

The relief activity was held at the municipal gymnasium, where 214 residents received shirts, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball from the senator’s Malasakit Team. There were also select recipients of shoes, a cellular phone, and a watch.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) provided livelihood assistance through Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

In his video message, Go mentioned that he has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to address the needs of individuals in rural areas with limited employment options. This bill proposes temporary work opportunities to qualified members of low-income rural families willing to engage in unskilled physical labor for a certain period should the bill become a law.

The proposed bill would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under the supervision of DOLE. REAP's main objective is to provide temporary jobs subject to certain criteria, including economic challenges, poverty, job loss, or seasonal work availability.

"Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said.

Heading the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go underscored the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare as he urged the residents to visit Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag, where Malasakit Center is available to help with their medical-related expenses.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, mandates all Department of Health-run hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City to establish their centers to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government.

“Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay ma-cover ang inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo,” explained Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his unwavering commitment for the poor.

Go also mentioned that Super Health Centers are set to be established in the city of Malaybalay and the towns of Kadingilan, Pangantucan, Sumilao, Kitaotao, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, Talakag, San Fernando, and Kalilangan.

Through the collective efforts of DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers, including Senate President Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, a native of Bukidnon, sufficient funds were allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

To further improve the province’s delivery of public service, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the funding of numerous projects in the province.

Among these projects are several road improvements in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kibawe, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Lantapan, Libona, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Maramag, Pangantucan, San Fernando, Talakag, Baungon, and Valencia City. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Don Carlos, Impasug-ong, Kibawe, Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, and Talakag.

Go also advocated for funding evacuation centers in Damulog and Kiatotao and acquiring ambulances for Dangcagan, Quezon, and Cabanglasan.