Bong Go champions good governance at LMP assembly

In a significant gathering that brought together local leaders nationwide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was invited as one of the speakers during the 2024 Fellowship Dinner and General Assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday, 28 February.

Led by LMP National President and La Paz, Abra Mayor Joseph Sto. Niño “JB” Bernos, the event served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration among the country's municipal leaders, aiming to foster unity and effective governance at the local level.

During his address, Senator Go extended his commendation to more than 1,000 mayors present, highlighting the unified objective that transcends their diverse roles: the unwavering commitment to serve the Filipino people and ensure the provision of good governance.

“In my own small capacity, bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Tulad ng dati, panahon ni (dating) pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte hanggang ngayon nandidiyan po ang aking opisina para sa inyo. Magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go expressed.

“You are superstars in your own rights. Pinili kayo ng tao, minahal kayo ng tao kaya gano’n po ang respeto ko sa mga mayors. At matagal po akong nagtrabaho kay Mayor Duterte. Naiintindihan ko po ang trabaho ng isang mayor, isang local official,” he remarked.

Furthermore, Senator Go emphasized the importance of aligning efforts for inclusive local development to enhance public service delivery and ensure that every community benefits from sustainable growth, leaving no Filipino behind.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure and accessibility especially in the grassroots.

Addressing municipal leaders, Senator Go underscored the significance of the three health programs he prioritizes: the continuing operations of the Malasakit Centers, the construction of Super Health Centers, and the establishment of more Regional Specialty Centers.

The senator highlighted the Malasakit Centers program, a flagship program designed to streamline access to medical assistance from various government agencies in one location, making it easier for Filipinos to avail themselves of healthcare services. This initiative by Go in 2018, has been pivotal in reducing the bureaucratic hurdles that often impede access to essential healthcare services.

“Ang Malasakit Center po is a one-stop shop. Nasa loob na po ng hospital yung apat na ahensya ng gobyerno – PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD. At mayroon na ho tayong 159 na Malasakit Center. 89 po yan sa Luzon, 30 sa Visayas, at 40 sa Mindanao. And I'm sure, marami na pong pasyente ang nakinabang sa inyong lugar. More or less ten million Filipinos na po ang nakinabang dito,” shared Go, principal sponsor and author of Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Expanding the healthcare infrastructure further, Senator Go stressed the concerted efforts of the Department of Health, LGUs and fellow legislators in funding more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers will bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, significantly enhancing the quality and reach of healthcare services in underserved areas.

“Marami pong mga Super Health Center na itatayo. And I'm sure marami na po sa inyo dahil ngayon taon may karagdagang about one hundred plus na Super Health Center pa na itatayo at yan po ang isang pamamaraan na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Furthermore, the senator emphasized the importance of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. These centers aim to provide specialized medical services unavailable or inaccessible in many regions, ensuring that advanced healthcare is more evenly distributed nationwide.

The mayors in attendance extended their heartfelt thanks to the senator, who is dubbed as Mr. Malasakit, for his continued support and significant contributions to their respective communities, citing that his dedication to the welfare of Filipinos has not only enhanced the quality of life in communities but has also set an example of effective leadership and cooperation.

To show appreciation to the attendees, Go gave each mayor tokens.

“So let us always be reminded of the tremendous responsibility we carry. The path to sustainable municipal development is challenging, yet with our collective efforts guided by the principles of good governance and the localization of the sustainable development goals, it is a path we can navigate together,” Go encouraged.

“Let me repeat, bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Tawagin nyo lang po akong Bong Go, kuya Bong Go, or Senador Bong Go. Huwag nyo po akong ituring na ibang tao. Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Iyan po ang totoo! Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, Go was in Pasig City, where he partnered with fellow senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Francis “Tol” Tolentino to provide assistance to indigents.