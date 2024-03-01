SMPC bags Silver in FinanceAsia poll

Integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corporation or SMPC was recognized as one of the best energy companies in the Philippines, bagging the silver award in the 2023 Asia’s Best Managed Companies Poll by FinanceAsia.

The annual poll serves as a prestigious benchmark of Asia’s top-performing companies, showcasing organizations that have demonstrated superior performance and corporate behavior over the past year.

The poll is conducted based on nominations from Asia’s influential community of investors and financial analysts, putting a spotlight on companies that have shown exceptional management, financial performance, and corporate social responsibility.

Way to go

In her acceptance speech during the awarding ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Hong Kong, SMPC president and COO Maria Cristina Gotianun said the recognition served as a reminder of how far the company had come.

“Last year, we marked our silver anniversary under the DMCI group. Our journey has been a challenging one, but we have emerged stronger and more resilient because of the support of our stakeholders,” Gotianun shared.

“We are grateful for their trust, and will continue to work hard to meet their expectations,” she added.

FinanceAsia is a leading publisher of financial news in the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual Best Managed Companies poll is one of their most respected features, honoring the best companies in Asia across m