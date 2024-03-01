100 add'l trolleys delivered to Laguindingan Airport enhance passenger convenience

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area X welcomed the delivery of 100 recently acquired trolleys at Laguindingan Airport on Thursday, 29 February.

According to CAAP Area X, these trolleys are now available for the convenience of passengers at the airport.

This would increase the number of trolleys in Laguindingan from the previous count of 70 to 170.

Laguindingan Airport Manager Job De Jesus emphasizes the importance of this delivery. "The availability of these trolleys comes as a great relief, as there were previously fewer than 70 trolleys available. This shortage has resulted in several complaints from our 6,000 daily passengers," Jesus said.

Approximately 28 flights each day, with up to 680 passengers arriving and departing at the same time, are served by the Laguindingan Airport; thus, having extra trolleys is a big convenience for passengers, especially when moving large or heavy items.