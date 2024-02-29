QC vice mayor provides aid to Tandang Sora fire victims

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto immediately send some relief to fire victims of a blaze that hit a residential area in Janet Street in Barangay Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Wednesday morning.

Sotto personally delivered a boxful of relief goods and handed them each of he 188 individuals taking shelter at Purok IV-B Satellite Basketball Court, Brgy. Culiat.

The fire quickly spread due to the light materials of the structures in the neighborhood rendering over 50 informal settler families homeless.

Arson probers are still determining the cause and origin of the fire as well as the amount of damage to life and property.

NHA aids Manila and Mandaluyong fire victims

The National Housing Authority, on the other hand, also reported Thursday that it has distributed P6.69 million cash aid to 380 fire-victim families through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) in ceremonies held at Zone 2 Covered Court, Barangay 17, Tondo, Manila and Molave Covered Court, Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.

The consecutive financial assistance was led by the NHA National Capital Region-West Sector, through the guidance of NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, for the fire-victim residents of Barangay 650, Port Area, Manila; Barangay 739 Zone 80, Malate, Manila; Barangay 732 Zone 80, Malate, Manila; Globo de Oro, Barangay 384, Quiapo, Manila; Baseco Compound; and Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.