PBBM urged to halt PhilHealth premium rate hike

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Thursday said he personally asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to temporarily suspend the implementation of the scheduled contribution hike of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.Ejercito, the principal author of Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, said he had a chance to discuss the matter with the President after the latter met them during the signing of the Tatak Pinoy Act and the Expanded Centenarian Act on Monday.

“I told him that the scheduled increase of contributions in the law was based on studies of the different circumstances,” he said at a Forum, referring to the pre-pandemic period.

Under Section 10 of the Universal Health Care Act, PhilHealth shall implement the last adjustment of premium contribution or the 5 percent contribution rate and income ceiling of P100,000 this year.

As the country is still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ejercito urged the President to suspend the implementation of the 5 percent adjustment of premium rate for PhilHealth members.

“We have to adapt to the situation. I asked him if we could suspend it for a while as we are waiting for the amendment to the Universal Health Care Act,” he said.

Asked about Marcos’ response to his appeal, he noted that the President said he would await the state health insurer’s explanation as to why it needs to implement the supposed premium rate increase.