MIAA takes swift action in response to bed bug reports at NAIA

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has received reports from individuals on social media regarding a supposed case of bed bug bites in Terminals 2 and 3 at NAIA.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines immediately ordered the terminal managers to look into the matter and provide him with a report within 24 hours stating the circumstances surrounding the incidents and their recommended corrective actions to put an end to this problem. A directive was also given for the conduct of comprehensive facility inspections and enhanced sanitation measures.

The airport chief apologizes to the victims and assures them that a speedy resolution to this can be expected.

After conducting the investigation, Ines confirmed that their terminals received reports, and two passengers who were bitten sought and received medical attention from the MIAA medical teams.

While disinfection schedules are still being carried out, the seats mentioned in the reports have been permanently removed.