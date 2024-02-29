CCC unveils robust climate initiatives to local leaders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. graced the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Annual General Assembly at the Grand Marriott Ballroom, Pasay City.

In his speech, he emphasized the need for collaboration between the local government units (LGUs) for they are the frontliners to climate action.

The mayors and leaders of the municipalities have the first-hand knowledge of the needs of the communities as well as the necessary actions to combat the effects of climate change.

Welcoming the invitation of Commissioner Albert P. Dela Cruz Sr., his exclusive visit at the station of the Climate Change Commission (CCC) represents a pivotal moment in our collaborative efforts to address climate change.

His presence emphasizes the crucial role of all levels of government in prioritizing and integrating climate action into local planning.

The President's engagement with the information and initiatives presented reinforces his commitment to fostering awareness and driving decisive measures towards climate resilience.

This visit acts as a powerful catalyst for collaboration across all sectors of government, promoting a grassroots approach to developing and mobilizing resources that are key to protecting our communities from the impacts of climate change.