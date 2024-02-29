BuCor releases 706 PDLs for February

In line with the marching order of the government particularly Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the Bureau of Corrections yesterday announced the release of 706 persons deprived of liberty for the month of February during a simple culminating activity held at the Social Hall of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

The prisoners, who came from various operating prisons and penal farms, have been acquitted, served their maximum sentence, granted bail, granted probation and parole through writ of habeas corpus.

During the simple ceremony, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the 706 released PDLs for this month is much higher compared to the 469 released during the same period last year.

With the recent release, the total PDLs freed stands at 12,053 since the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. started the decongestion program.

"The BuCor continue to adhere to the planned strategy of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla in addressing overpopulation in the penal system by reducing admissions, increase releases and expand our jail facilities," Catapang said.

Also present during the culminating activity Justice Assistant Secretary Francis John L. Tejano representing Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla, Atty. Revelry Ramos-Dacpano representing Atty. Persida Rueda-Acosta, Chief, Public Attorney’s Office and Boards of Parole and Pardon Deputy Executive Director, Atty. Gary Camitan Aure who represented Atty. Sergio R. Calizo, Jr., Chairperson of BPP, and Atty. Olivia Borero Samson representing Department of Labor and Employment National Capital Region Director Atty. Sarah Buena Mirasol.

Meanwhile, a total of 93 BuCor personnel graduated today after completing the Corrections Officer Custodial Basic Course to augment the bureau’s workforce.

Catapang said the graduates, composed of 84 Corrections Officer 1 and 9 Corrections Technical Officer 1 will be deployed in different colonies under the administration of BuCor.

Of the 93 graduates, 62 of them males and 31 females.

The BuCor continues to boost its personnel to address the increasing number of PDLs and resolve the disparity of inmate ratio of 1:27.