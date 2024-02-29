BBM: Collective action vs climate change needed

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the urgent need for multilateralism to combat the existential threat of climate change.

Addressing the Australian Parliament on Thursday, Marcos underscored the imperative for collective action to safeguard the future of humanity.

“Now, more than ever, we need multilateralism to work,” Marcos said.

“This is particularly important given the scope of global cooperation needed to address our most pressing vulnerability — one that threatens the very survival of our peoples, one that threatens our very future,” he added.

Highlighting the severity of the climate crisis, Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to accelerating a just, affordable, sustainable, and inclusive energy transition towards carbon neutrality.

The Philippines, Marcos noted, possesses the potential to become a net carbon sink, capable of absorbing more carbon dioxide than it emits.

However, despite this ecological potential, the Philippines ranks as one of the most climate-vulnerable nations globally, topping the 2023 World Risk Index.

“This glaring disproportion between our share of responsibility and our vulnerability reflects an injustice that must be corrected,” Marcos said.

He called upon developed countries to take immediate and decisive action, emphasizing the imperative of equity and solidarity in addressing the climate crisis.

Data from Australian Climate Change Authority’s website showed that Australia recorded 467 million tonnes (approximately 423.6 million metric tons) of greenhouse gas emissions in 2023.

In December of the same year, Marcos called upon Japan, a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions globally, to intensify its endeavors towards achieving carbon neutrality.