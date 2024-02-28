LATEST

The new masterpieces of Paul Cabral

LOOK: Iconic personalities and other special guests attend the inaugural exhibition of Filipino Fashion Master Paul Cabral Premier Gala at The newly restored Laperal Mansion on Wednesday night. Paul Cabral, who has made his mark over the years by dressing presidents, first ladies, influential personalities, and elegant women, takes a bow on fashion as he shows his pieces at the historic pre-war Laperal Mansion (formerly known as Arlegui Guest House, it was the choice of residence of both Presidents Cory Aquino and Fidel Ramos).