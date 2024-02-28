Shall we dance?

Okay, join me in some exercises, come on! We need to move to keep our blood flowing in this digital age where we just sit down and use our phones non-stop. Time to stand up and follow these steps:

Left foot forward, slide and shift your weight to the left foot forward while keeping your right foot still, then shift your weight to the right foot and put back your weight on your left foot, then slide....

Congratulations! You just did the “cha-cha,” as simple as that!

The cha-cha is one of the most popular ballroom dances which has a tendency to bring you memories for a lifetime. People do it at weddings, at proms, at special events; it’s a fun dance that will get you moving on the dance floor.

Were you moved by the idea of a “cha-cha”? If not, would you be willing to consider it because most people are talking about it?

Oh folks, come on, I’m talking about the dance here!

The cha-cha started way back in the 1950s, replacing the mambo with its versatility with people doing their own version of the dance as long as they did not lose the original steps. You could do it right or you could do it all wrong, as long as the public is entertained with you giving them a good show. Oopsie!

Still on cha-cha, yes?

In the real world, we’re talking about cha-cha as in Charter change. Over the past weeks, we have witnessed how lawmakers in our country danced it their way according to their hearts’ desires.

Some supporters of amending the Constitution say “Cha-cha” will just be limited to revising its economic provisions, especially on foreign ownership of public utilities, educational institutions, and the advertising industry, to help our economy achieve its full potential. After all, the times have changed and we are now living in a modern digital age. They say Cha-cha will not touch anything on term limits.

For some naysayers, Cha-cha is a waste of time and resources. “Switch your cha-cha passion to solving the most pressing problems of the country;” “set aside politics;” “prioritize decreasing our country’s ballooning debt,” say those opposed to cha-cha.

The point is, for those against cha-cha, even the most perfect Constitution will fail if the nation is divided and there are far more important issues our leaders must focus on.

So what is it really?

Do we dance to the cha-cha tune or leave the dancefloor?

According to the Constitution, “Sovereignty resides in the people and all government authority emanates from them.’’ And just like the dance, every move has an opposite and equal reaction from either side of the political spectrum.

We can view it from two different perspectives. One is that it might be difficult at first to dance with your partner leading but you could go along and try it until you are having fun. Or it may be a slow dance in a hot room as in the lyrics of John Mayer where you have no choice but to dance to the music being played by others.

Whichever it is, no one knows what is going to happen next, but we sincerely hope that the ultimate beneficiary will be the ordinary people affected by this divisiveness.