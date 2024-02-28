Panagbenga presentations exceed expectations

BAGUIO CITY — Officials from the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. — the organizer of the world renowned Baguio Flower Festival or “Panagbenga” — expressed excitement as they claimed that the competitions during the month-long celebrations exceeded their expectations.

According to BFFFI president Freddie Alquiros, the two activities, the “Grand Street Dancing Parade” and the “Grand Float Parade” last 24 and 25 February 2024, respectively and even the Cultural competition held earlier on 18 February made the meaning of Panagbenga more colorful and of high caliber.

He added that these competitions gave high quality performances and presentations where they really went higher than what they expected.

BFFFI also cited that the number of participants these year get bigger. The organizers expected 18 participants to the Grand Street Dance Parade yet the actual number of participants rose to 25.

Former Baguio City Mayor and Congressman and BFFFI chairman for life Mauricio G. Domogan said that they were amazed not only the number of participants to the Grand Float Parade which was 33 small, medium big floats.

He added that the floats were of high quality they really put into realization the theme of this year’s “Panagbenga”: “Celebrating Traditions and Embracing Innovation.”

Domogan also announced the winners of the “Grand Float Parade” during the press conference of “Panagbenga” highlights on 28 February 2024 at Session Road of Baguio.