NFA rice probe rolls; DA asks for time

The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday asked for time as an investigation is being conducted on the alleged improper sale of rice by the National Food Authority to certain traders without bidding and at corrupted prices.

“I understand that the team has already commenced its work and has started reviewing documents and already conducting interviews,” said DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa in a video message.

He said that Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., who on Tuesday created a panel of investigators to look into the allegations, has not set a deadline or specific timetable for the probe.

De Mesa, however, noted that the investigators are expected to submit their report as soon as they are done with their review and analysis.

“I hope you will understand that we need to give time and some room for our probers to do their jobs. We will provide you with relevant updates as soon as they become available,” he said.

Laurel earlier ordered an investigation into the reported anomalous rice sale of NFA, which had sold milled rice stored in the agency’s warehouse for P25 per kilo without bidding and after acquiring the grains while still in palay form for P23 per kilo.

The Agriculture Chief said that those who would be found to have profited at the expense of rice producers and Filipino consumers would be “meted the harshest penalty under the law.”

NFA insiders likewise told DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday that the rice stocks were bought as palay at a farmgate price of P23 per kilo but sold to private traders as milled rice for P25 per kilo, who in turn “rebagged” the rice without NFA markings valued at P50 per kilo and sold without the approval of the NFA governing council.