Navotas Convention Center now 70% complete — DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Wednesday that the Navotas Convention Center is now 70 percent complete.

The state-of-the-art five-story building in Barangay Bagumbayan South, Navotas is targeted to be completed and opened to the public by April, according to DPWH.

“The Navotas Convention Center Project will be equipped with a standard size basketball court, air-conditioned function rooms, cafeteria, and parking facilities, and will have over 4,000 seating capacity,” DPWH National Capital Region Director Loreta Malaluan said, citing a report from the Malabon-Navotas District Engineering Office.

DPWH said the facility will be equipped with amenities which include a sound and lighting system, ventilation system, fire detection, and alarm system, an automatic fire protection, and fire exit facilities compliant with existing laws, rules, and regulations on building construction.

“With its combined modern architecture, and versatile design, the building is poised to become a center for various community activities, and services, boosting local economy in Navotas City,” Malaluan added.