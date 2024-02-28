Muntinlupa’s ‘Oplan Alaga Plus’ gets going

Persons with disabilities in various barangays of Muntinlupa received free medical and dental services in line with the city government’s “Oplan Alaga Plus.”

The program of the Muntinlupa City Persons With Disability Affairs Office, in cooperation with City Health Office doctors and private sector allied health professionals, held its first two caravans in Barangays Sucat and Bayanan.

Among the free services given to PWDs are medical checkup, with free medicines and vitamins; nutrition counselling; blood chemistry and electrocardiogram; mental health counselling; dental check-up and oral hygiene pack distribution; physical therapy, psychiatrist check-up; and palliative care check-up. Oplan Alaga Plus is made possible in cooperation with the City Health Office, Ospital ng Muntinlupa Rehab Medicine Unit, The Birthright Educators Foundation, and HomeLab Medical and Diagnostic Services Muntinlupa.