Muntinlupa provides free medical, dental services to PWDs

The City of Muntinlupa remains committed to inclusive governance by providing free medical and dental services to people with disabilities (PWDs) in different barangays.

The Muntinlupa City Persons With Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), in collaboration with City Health Office physicians and private sector allied health professionals, conducted the initial two caravans in Barangays Sucat and Bayanan as part of the "Oplan Alaga Plus" program.

Among the free services given to PWDs are medical checkup, with free medicines and vitamins; nutrition counseling; blood chemistry and electrocardiogram (ECG); mental health counseling; dental check-up and oral hygiene pack distribution; physical therapy; physiatrist check-up; and palliative care check-up.

Oplan Alaga Plus is made possible through collaboration with the City Health Office, Ospital ng Muntinlupa Rehab Medicine Unit, The Birthright Educators Foundation, and HomeLab Medical and Diagnostic Services Muntinlupa.