Maritime zones crucial to safeguarding Phl interest

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the recent passage of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act in the Senate marks another leap in the country’s assertiveness over its maritime domains.

Año was pertaining to the recent approval of Senate Bill 2492 or the Philippine Maritime Zones Act on the upper chamber’s third and final reading of the measure.

“We thank the Senate led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones chairman Senator Francis Tolentino for advancing the [bill’s] passage,” he said.

“This marks a significant step forward in safeguarding our nation’s maritime interests and asserting our sovereign rights over our maritime domains,” he added.

Año said the measure would underscore the country’s commitment to defining and protecting the Philippine maritime boundaries “in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.”

“Most importantly, this implements in domestic legislation the 2016 Arbitral Award that the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines,” he added.

“We also extend our gratitude to the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and to Representative Rachel Arenas, Chairperson of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and sponsor of House Bill 7819. Their efforts in advancing and passing House Bill 7819, the counterpart bill in the house, are deeply appreciated,” Año said.

Año said such legislation not only reaffirms the country’s sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone “but also establishes clear guidelines” for the proper delineation of maritime zones, including sea lanes, air routes, and the utilization of natural resources within Philippine jurisdiction.

He noted that the Philippines is an archipelagic and maritime nation and “our seas play a vital role in our economic prosperity and national security.”

Año said the enactment of comprehensive legislation such as the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, to strengthen the country’s ability to manage and protect Philippine maritime resources while promoting peaceful and lawful maritime activities in our waters.

“We extend our appreciation to the members of the Congress and Senate for their dedication to this important legislative item,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Tolentino, in a forum said the Maritime Zone Law would strengthen the country’s sovereign claim on disputed territories.

“The artificial islands built by other countries in our exclusive economic zones will remain our territories because of this measure,” he said.

He likewise averred that part of the Maritime Zones law is the recognition of the arbitral ruling, which China claims that we cannot implement. Thus, he said, the Maritime Zones law is in effect an implementation of the arbitral ruling.