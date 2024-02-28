Grab gratified over quick gov’t action

Ride-hailing firm Grab Philippines applauded government priority to the legalization of Motorcycle Taxis (MC Taxis) and to the reform of the Transport Network Vehicle Service regulations.

“Thank you, President Marcos and Speaker Romualdez. Your leadership in this pivotal moment will create numerous job opportunities and markedly improve the commuting experience across the nation,” Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz shared.

The move is not only a step towards creating more jobs but also a leap in improving the transport conditions of millions of commuters.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized as a true partner of the government and in achieving the milestone. Our commitment to being the champion for commuters and drivers remains steadfast, as we continue to match our words with tangible actions. Our approach is, and always will be, to work collaboratively with the government and community stakeholders to achieve the best outcomes for the Filipino people,” Vera Cruz added.

Job creation strides

During the meeting between Grab Holdings Inc. executives with PBBM, Grab proudly shared its significant contribution to the nation’s economy, having eased unemployment by 1.1 percent from 2019 to 2021.

In 2023 alone, Grab’s on-demand rides and delivery business has been instrumental in creating over 100,000 new livelihood opportunities, showcasing the company’s role in fueling economic growth and stability.

Moreover, Grab’s efforts have digitalized more than 15,000 micro, small and medium enterprises in 2023 to allow them to thrive in the digital economy.

The initiative not only supports business growth but also enhances access to goods and services for Filipino consumers.

MC taxi pilots

Regarding the ongoing stories surrounding the Grab Philippines’ MC Taxi bid to the MC Taxi Pilot and the onboarding of drivers, Grab Philippines chief operating officer Ronald Roda lamented, “These stories are fake and malicious and it is unfortunate that there are individuals whose goal is to aggressively mislead and malign Grab instead of advocating for the long-awaited legalization of the MC Taxi sector.”

“Our continuous collaboration with our regulators and government stakeholders, is part of our commitment to transparency and collective problem-solving. We are dedicated to working closely with the MC Taxi TWG and other stakeholders to ensure that our services meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency and compliance,” he added.

MC Taxi TWG chairperson Teofilo Guadiz recently clarified to Grab Philippines its current position on its MC Taxi application, and gave confirmation that Grab is just awaiting final regulatory approval. The MC Taxi TWG has not issued Grab Philippines any stop order.

In a letter issued by the MC Taxi TWG to Grab last 20 December 2023, Grab Philippines was qualified for inclusion in the pilot study for MC Taxi in the Philippines and has undergone site inspection.