China latest WPS actions ‘worrisome’

The recent Chinese electronic interference and warship sightings in the West Philippine Sea are “worrisome.”

Thus said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before departing for Canberra, Australia yesterday.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the other day it had monitored at least three People’s Liberation Army Navy warships some 20 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc.

The Philippine Navy noted increased interference in the communications and tracking signals of Philippine vessels operating in the WPS.

“It’s worrisome because there are two elements to that. One is that previously, only the Coast Guard of China was operating in our area. Now, there’s the Navy, and fishing boats have joined. So, the situation is changing,” Marcos said.

The President emphasized that the Philippines would continue to defend its maritime territory and support its fishermen operating in the disputed waters.

“We don’t really intervene. Of course, we observe what everybody is doing,” he said. “But really, for us, we continue to defend our maritime territory. We continue to support all of our fishermen, fisherfolk who make their living from these fishing grounds, and we will continue to help them.”

Marcos reiterated that the Philippines will not be deterred by any actions by China, including being blocked or shadowed. Filipino fishermen will continue to have access to their traditional fishing grounds within the country’s maritime territory.

“Despite whatever else happens, even if we’re being blocked, whatever is being shadowed, we will continue our actions because that’s our job to help the fishermen who have been fishing there for a long time, for generations,” he added.

The Philippine Navy said it is trying to figure out where the interference is coming from that is messing up the electronics and phones of Filipino ships in the WPS.