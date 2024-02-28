Bong Go visits Manila fire victims, advocates for emergency housing assistance program

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go pledged his continuous support for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program of the National Housing Authority (NHA), as he and his Malasakit Team personally aided fire victims in Manila on Tuesday, 27 February.

“Ang matatanggap niyo po ngayon ay mula sa programa ng NHA kung saan kayo po ay bibigyan ng emergency housing assistance o tulong pinansyal para makapamili po kayo ng mga materyales, tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa, at makapagsimula muli,” said Go.

Aside from the emergency housing assistance from the NHA, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, food packs, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, vitamins, and masks to 289 families in the city to the fire victims in a relief activity held at Barangay 17, Zone 2, District 1 in Tondo. Select individuals also received a bicycle, mobile phone, shoes, and a watch.

“Ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon,” Go told the victims.

In anticipation of Fire Prevention Month on March, Go reminded communities to heighten vigilance and strengthen prevention awareness efforts. He then thanked former president Rodrigo Duterte for signing the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act in 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored in the Senate.

Republic Act No. 11589 mandates the BFP to undergo a ten-year modernization program, which involves acquiring and enhancing fire-fighting equipment, hiring additional fire personnel, and providing specialized training, among other initiatives. This also includes fire prevention awareness drives in local communities.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography urged residents to utilize the services of Malasakit Centers located in the city. Initiated by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped around ten million indigent Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The Malasakit Centers in Manila City are located at Tondo Medical Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital, and San Lazaro Hospital.

To bring healthcare closer to communities, Go also backed the creation of Super Health Centers nationwide, including four in the city, aiming to make primary medical services more accessible to those in the grassroots. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the national budgets the past three years for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers.

Meanwhile, Go expressed his appreciation to the local officials, including Congressman Ernix Dionisio, Mayor Honey Lacuna, and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, among others, for their service to their constituents.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Previously, Go supported numerous projects in the city to ensure its progress amid crises. Among these projects are the rehabilitation of roads in several barangays, structural improvement of public buildings, evacuation center construction, medical and educational supplies, ambulances, multipurpose vehicles, surveillance systems, and installing solar-powered street lights.

Go also provided similar assistance to fire victims in Brgy. 52 in Tondo on the same day.