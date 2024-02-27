King Rodriguez

TESDA chief explains SHS TVET

LOOK: Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) director-general, Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, provides further details with the members of the Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) on the proposal presented by TESDA, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Department of Education (DepEd) to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on strengthening Senior High Schools through TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), in a press briefing at Malacañang on Tuesday, 27 February 2024. President Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of reskilling and up-skilling workers to satisfy the existing and future labor market demands in the country and around the world. | via KING RODRIGUEZ