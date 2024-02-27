LATEST

Sectoral meeting on HS TVET

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. presides over the sectoral meeting on the Proposed Strengthening of Senior High Schools through TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 at the Malacañang Palace. The meeting was attended by Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Labor and Employment Sec. Bienvenido E. Laguesma, PCO Sec. Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Sec. Juan Ponce Enrile, Special Assistant to the President Sec. Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr., TESDA Director General Suharto T. Mangudadatu, DepEd officials Usec. Gina O Gonong, Usec. Michael Wesley T. Poa, DOLE Usec. Carmela I. Torres, and TESDA DDG Rosanna A. Urdaneta, among others. | 📸 Yummie Dingding / PPA Pool