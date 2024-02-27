Sold ‘live bomb’ surrendered

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO, La Union — Authorities here on Tuesday disclosed that an alleged live bomb that was sold by an unidentified individual to a junk shop here was surrendered to police.

Police regional Office 1 regional director B/Gen. Lou Evangelista said that the junk shop owner — identified as Jerome Galvez, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Norte in Caba town — surrendered a corroded projectile categorized as an unexploded ordnance.

UXOs are military explosives that did not explode or function as intended. Some examples of UXO are bombs, rockets, grenades, artillery shells, flares, mortars and hazardous residues.

The corroded projectile is now under the custody of Caba PNP station for proper disposition.