Release of 17 Pinoy Houthi captives may take time — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday expressed optimism that the 17 Filipino seafarers captured and held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last November would be eventually freed.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Eduardo de Vega admitted that the Philippine government’s hands are tied as the Philippines could not provide what the Houthi rebels were demanding.

“We have no solution actually for now because the Houthis are not asking for money; they are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza,” De Vega said. “Hence, we support the ceasefire.”

The 17 Filipino seafarers were among the crew members who were held hostage by the Houthi rebels after seizing MV Galaxy Leader, a Japan-operated cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The cargo vessel was en route to India when it was hijacked by Yemeni militants. The Filipinos have been in captivity since 22 November, along with the other Romanian, Ukrainian, Mexican and Bulgarian crew members.

Backed by Iran, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for seizing the ship as a retaliation to Israel’s invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in retaliation to the bloody 7 October 2023 Hamas attack against Israel.

At the moment, De Vega said the Philippines relies on the development of the truce being brokered by Qatar.

“Let us hope that the news on the developing ceasefire talks, which are led by Qatar as the arbiter, will be successful. Our seafarers may return home when a ceasefire occurs in Gaza,” he said.

According to De Vega, the 17 Filipinos are being treated properly despite being held hostage for more than three months.

“The DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) is coordinating with the families. They were the ones reporting to us whether they had communication with the captured seafarers.

“We believe they will be released based on previous records. The problem, however, is that it would take a long time. Some years ago, it reached six months before they released hostages.”

In the meantime, De Vega said the families of captured Filipino seafarers are receiving support from their loved ones’ shipping agency.