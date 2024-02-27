Phl Army defends Bohol clash as legitimate operations

The Philippine Army on Tuesday maintained that the recent encounter with the members of New People’s Army in Bohol province that killed five communist rebels was a “legitimate operation.”

On 23 February, troops from the 47th Infantry Battalion (47IB) and 21st Special Forces Company (21SFC) of the Philippine National Police have engaged in a firefight with the remnants of the BPC (D) KR-NCBS during the service of a warrant of arrest against their pinpointed squad leader, Domingo Compoc alias “Silong / Cobra / Eloy / Jing.”

The authorities’ initial report was contrary to what the Karapatan - Central Visayas claimed that the five NPAs were victims of massacre, saying that several witnesses have seen they were still alive when captured by the government forces.

“This was a result of a legitimate operations covered with official reports and scene of the crime reports from the PNP,” Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“Likewise, the Philippine Army is open to any investigation as we do not dignify the twisted narratives of the CTG [communist terrorist groups] and their front organizations,” he added.

Dema-ala stressed that the military organization strictly adheres to upholding human rights and rules of engagement during any operation.

“Our troops understand and uphold Human Rights and the International Humanitarian Law in the conduct of military operations. Each and every soldier strictly adheres to the standing rules of engagement to ensure the protection of the rights of our people,” the army spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said there’s no irregularities happened during the serving of the warrant against the Compong and the clash was a result of a legitimate operation.

Acorda lamented the PNP would never resort to sacrifice its personnel just to make up stories.

“We will not sacrifice one life of our personnel... just to draw an encounter as claimed by some. But, nevertheless, if there are complaints, we are open for investigation,” the PNP chief said in a recent press conference.

Acorda noted the death of Police Corporal Gilbert Amper, a member of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, while Patrolman Gerard Rollon was injured at the encounter.

The joint forces earlier noted that the NPA rebels fired at the members of the local police when they served the arrest warrant against Compoc, who had a P2 million bounty on his head.

The firing from the rebels resulted to a gun battle, which lasted for two hours and 45 minutes and as a result, Compoc was killed along with four communist fighters.

Among other identified NPA members were Parlito Segovia alias Aldrin, Marlon Omosura alias Darwin, a certain Juaning, and a 2022 Philippine Bar passer, Hannah Joy Cesista.