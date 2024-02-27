P122K worth of shabu seized in Las Piñas

Elements of the Las Piñas City Police Station drug enforcement unit successfully executed a search warrant resulting in the arrest of a man at his residence in Barangay Talon Singko, Las Piñas City at dawn yesterday.

The search warrant was enforced by the police around 2:30 a.m. on 27 February against alias Reynaldo, 25 years old at his residence.

The arrest was made possible through the implementation of Search Warrant No. SW-LP 24-017 issued by Hon. Elizabeth Guray, RTC Executive Judge, Las Piñas City, under PDEA coordination no. 10001-022024-0802.

The anti-drug operatives during the operation, recovered six pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing more or less 18 grams with an estimated street value of P122,400. Additionally, two coin purses and one cellular phone were seized from the suspect.