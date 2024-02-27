Of politics and men: Leaders of destiny

History is replete with political leaders who have shaped the course of humankind. It is an ongoing debate whether leaders are born or made. Or perhaps it is simply a matter of destiny. But without a doubt, the most revered leader who has, since the dawn of humanity and up to now, influenced billions of lives and generation upon generation of people on how to live is Jesus Christ. For the believers in His teachings, the tenets of faith, hope, and charity serve as guideposts for making sense of this world we live in.

For history buffs like me, some leaders of destiny who have rocked the world in more ways than one easily come to mind. Like George Washington, under whose leadership the most powerful nation in the world came into being. Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator, presided over the Civil War between the North and the South and gave real meaning to the US Constitution’s declaration that all men are created equal.

Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal that resuscitated the US from the Great Depression and whose leadership during World War II paved the path for the Allies’ eventual victory over the Axis. Adolf Hitler, whose megalomania resulted in the bloodiest bloodbath the world has ever seen and the senseless slaughter of millions of Jews.

Alexander the Great’s military prowess earned him the sobriquet after defeating the Persian Empire and conquering vast swaths of land from Greece to Egypt to India. Winston Churchill overcame the British debacle at Dunkirk and inspired his nation to eventual victory over the Nazis with his famous declaration, “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the hills, we shall never surrender!”

Nelson Mandela stubbornly held on for decades while languishing in prison in his quest to abolish apartheid in South Africa and went on to become the first black President of his country. Finally, Mahatma Gandhi, who still stands as the antithesis of war, whose principle of nonviolent civil disobedience in effecting change against a powerful antagonist has resonated and inspired millions over the years.

In our own country, I believe we also have a man of destiny in Ninoy Aquino who, perhaps taking a cue from Gandhi, as an unyielding nonviolent oppositionist in the dark days of Martial Law, suffered years of isolation in prison. Released after being given a reprieve to tend to his ailing heart in America, he decided to return amid warnings of impending incarceration or, worse, death because he believed “Our country is worth dying for.” His assassination upon his return sparked a flame in the hearts of millions of our countrymen, eventually leading to our singular mark in the annals of world history — the peaceful transition of leadership through People Power.

I can’t help but note the parallelism of Ninoy’s fateful journey with that of Alexei Navalny, who was similarly allowed to leave Russia for medical reasons and willingly returned to certain imprisonment. And like Ninoy, he also met his death unexpectedly and under mysterious circumstances. Only time will tell if the world will witness another People Power in Russia.

In recent months leading up to the US presidential elections come November, a leader who has been able to capture the imagination and stir up the emotions of people like no one else, either for good or bad or for whatever outrageous statements he makes or for any outlandish actions he takes, is Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. He is now in a spirited quest to recapture the presidency he vociferously claims was stolen from him by the incumbent Joseph Biden.

He is a showman nonpareil who seems to have a tight grip over almost half of the voting populace of the United States. He garnered 74.2 million votes when he lost in 2020 against Biden’s 81.3 million. Despite a string of indictments and, of late, even a conviction, Trump’s constant needling and harangue regarding Biden’s cognitive deterioration and criminal acts are hitting the mark with his devoted base. The polls predict the 2024 elections will be as close and probably as explosive as what we saw in 2020 — the destiny of the US.

Until next week… OBF!

For comments, email bing_matoto@yahoo.com.