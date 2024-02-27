Las Piñas City honored with Environmental Leadership Award

The City Local Government of Las Piñas received an environmental award for its distinct initiatives to sustain environmental projects.

The award was given to City Vice Mayor April Aguilar for the city’s substantial support to environmental sustainability initiatives by Engineer Cezar Perillo, head of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

The award, presented during the "Greenership: Nurturing Partnerships for a Sustainable and Greener Future" forum on 20 February 2024, acknowledges the city's efforts in backing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) National Capital Region's projects.

The award underscores the city's active engagement in promoting environmental stewardship and its commitment to sustainable urban development. Las Piñas has been instrumental in driving forward initiatives aimed at urban greening, waste management, and reducing pollution, demonstrating leadership in environmental conservation and a proactive approach to tackling ecological challenges.

This recognition during the flag-raising ceremony exhibits Las Piñas City's enduring dedication to environmental initiatives, fostering a culture of sustainability and community involvement.

Through collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, the city continues to forge a greener, more sustainable future for its residents, highlighting its role as a model for environmental governance and responsibility.