House urges Senate to meet deadline for cha-cha deliberations

The House of Representatives still clings to the hope that the Senate will stick to its initial self-imposed deadline to wind up the deliberations on the Resolution of Both Houses 6 in March before Congress goes into Holy Week recess.

In a press conference on Tuesday, 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Guttierez expressed hope that their counterparts in the Senate would not prolong the hearings on RBH 6 until Congress adjourns sine die in May, marking the official closure of its Second Regular Session for two months.

RBH 6 seeks to amend certain economic provisions of the 37-year-old Charter, particularly Articles XII, XIV, and XVI, concerning public services, education, and the advertising industry.

On Monday, the House had already kicked off its first committee of the whole hearing on RBH 7, which mimics the Senate's RBH 6.

"Again, we would urge our colleagues in the Senate that at least, to us priority, hopefully we don't extend it all the way to sine die. I think it's possible that we have a fruitful, exhaustive discussion which still follows the original that they said can be finished before Holy Week," Gutierrez said.

The lawmaker's remark came on the heels of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's pronouncement on Monday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing to hold the plebiscite to ratify the proposed economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution concurrently with the 2025 mid-term polls.

In a closed-door meeting with the senators, Marcos, according to Zubiri, wants the plebiscite to be held synchronized with the 2025 elections because this would be cost-effective.

"Because it is very clear, if we do that before the election, we will spend P12 to P14 billion," Zubiri said, noting that the President's pronouncement gives the Senate the leeway in scrutinizing the RBH 6.

Nonetheless, Gutierrez said this remains a "welcome development" on the part of the House because it is a clear indication that Marcos "wants to have a Charter change at least before 2025."

Meanwhile, Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Adiong said that while Marcos is "very clear" in his intent to amend the restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution said to be hindering the country's economic potential, the Cha-cha plebiscite should not be held alongside the 2025 elections as it might be tainted with political interest.

"Personally, I would want that to end the soon as possible time because come 2025, it would be an election season. And the reason why we are fast-tracking this discussion on the amendments because we want to insulate this to political innuendos and political interpretation as it might be use as a campaign slogan," Adiong said in a same press conference.

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, the head of the subcommittee tackling RBH 6, had said they are eyeing to terminate the deliberations on Charter change by October, a statement that met strong opposition from the House.

House leaders voiced fierce opposition to Angara's timeline for fear that it would be more politicized since it will coincide with campaign fever and preparations for the mid-term election.