AFP to maintain ‘maximum tolerance’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday said it will exert “maximum tolerance” in “addressing challenges” by foreign forces in the West Philippine Sea.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is ready to support the Philippine Coast Guard and other maritime law enforcement agencies in their operations in the WPS and other territorial waters of the country.

“The AFP supports the maritime law enforcement operation of the PCG and other maritime law enforcement agencies. For our part, any challenges faced from foreign forces are addressed with utmost professionalism and we will practice maximum tolerance,” Padilla told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

Padilla’s remarks were in response to the latest maritime incident where PCG and China Coast Guard vessels faced off at Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

On Sunday, the PCG confirmed that the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ BRP Datu Sanday was shadowed and blocked by Chinese coast guard and militia vessels last 22 February as it was delivering diesel fuel and food supplies to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal.

Padilla said the AFP is committed to fulfilling its mandate to protect the Filipino people and defend the country’s territory.

“We will assert our presence in the WPS to protect our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and national interests,” she added.