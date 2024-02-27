2 cruise ships visit Manila

Two international cruise ships docked simultaneously on Monday at Pier 15 Manila South Harbor.

The ships have a total of 4,000 foreign tourists who are expected to explore the Philippine destinations, in line with the government’s effort to bolster the country’s cruise tourism.

On Monday, the Philippine Ports Authority said MV Westerdam of Holland America returned to the Philippines for the second time this year, while the MV Norwegian Jewel of Norwegian Cruise Line also made a smooth return after the controversial suspension of its shipping agent late last year.

MV Westerdam arrived in Manila from Taiwan, while the MV Norwegian Jewel made its port of call at the Port of Princesa earlier on 24 February.

Norwegian Jewel carried 2,376 passengers and Westerdam, on the other hand, had 1,970 passengers.

In preparation for the organized and smooth arrival of the two international cruise ships, pre-arrival meetings on 20 February and a walkthrough on 23 February, led by the PPA Port Management Office of NCR South, were conducted.

PPA Port Police were stationed to ensure the safety and security of passengers at the pier.

Additionally, 50 buses were available at the pier for tourists planning to explore Manila and Tagaytay.

The traffic flow plan prepared by the PMO was implemented with separate lanes for bus tour passengers and those opting for a Do-It-Yourself Tour.

Norwegian Jewel sailed towards the Port of Currimao, and Westerdam set course for Boracay after berthing at the said port the whole day, Monday.

Cruise chaos

Norwegian Jewel was the controversial ship in November of last year that was involved in the “Cruise Chaos” viral video after its ship agent, Ben Line Agencies Inc., received a 30-day suspension by the PPA after the complaints of the passengers regarding the traffic and lack of vehicle services which caused confusion and irritation of passengers.

“This shows that if discipline and preparation are in place, no problem will arise,” according to PPA GM Jay Santiago.