12 Senators in perfect attendance

Twelve senators have recorded perfect attendance in the plenary since the start of the second regular session on 24 July last year.

Among the senators without absences include Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Sherwin Gatchalian, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Risa Hontiveros, Robinhood Padilla, Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Raffy Tulfo and Cynthia Villar.

In a statement, Zubiri cited the “great camaraderie” that lawmakers showcased in the Senate.

“Many of us show our commitment to our duty by being here most of the session days. Public service is a reward in itself, but we go to work knowing that our presence and our voices represent the people’s interests,” the Senate president said.

Zubiri has logged perfect attendance since he was first elected into the House of Representatives in 1998.

“When I first took my oath in 1998 as Representative of the Third District of Bukidnon, I promised myself that I would be 100 percent devoted to the work and to the people,” he said.

Zubiri said “true leadership” starts by showing up for the important work for the people.

“At dito sa Senado (And here in the Senate), we take that to heart,” he added.

He then vowed to continue a “100 percent devotion to work” by “showing up and engaging in the day-to-day grind of legislation.”

“So as far as humanly possible, I will continue honoring this commitment, and I thank and salute my colleagues for doing the same," he added.